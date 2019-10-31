Clinton County September marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in September:

• Jared William Jones, 26, a laborer, and Kirsten Micah Leyes, 26, an STNA (a State-Tested Nursing Assistant), both of Wilmington.

• Tyler Jon Rhonemus, 25, a machine operator, and Chelsey Anne Day, 22, a recruiter, both of Martinsville.

• Aaron Michael Peelman, 29, unemployed, and Helen Ruth Woodyard, 52, an assistant general manager, both of Martinsville.

• Scott Thomas Walters, 39, a machinist, of Midland, and Kimberly Jane Reynolds, 41, a dental assistant, of Sabina.

• Jesse Holt Pohly, 34, a physician assistant, and Brooke Nicole Burson, 33, a retail manager, both of New Vienna.

• Brandon Michael Hughes, 31, a sales manager, and Rachel Michelle Swindler, 30, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Joseph Leroy Quigley Sr., 56, disabled, and Dianna Lynn Shelton, 55, disabled, both of New Vienna.

• Shane Michael Jeffers, 24, an iron worker, and Kaitlyn Marie Wilson, 22, a nurse, both of Blanchester.

• Michael Shane Farmer Jr., 28, an insurance adjuster, and Jamie Lynn Scaggs, 31, an insurance adjuster, both of Covington, Kentucky.

• Derek Wayne Gibbs, 31, a material handler, of Greenfield, and Kalandra Kachine Pierson, 30, a business owner, of Wilmington.

• Cody William Cox, 21, a laborer, and Emily Mae Street, 22, a homemaker, both of Sabina.

• Michael Joseph McPherson Jr., 39, a cook/maintenance worker, and Louanna Marie White, 32, unemployed, both of Blanchester.

• Ryan Charles Christman, 28, a welder, and Chastity Nicole Redmon, 27, who works in housekeeping, both of Clarksville.

• James David Baughman, 20, who works for UPS, and Lillian Patricia Schultz, 19, a cosmetologist, both of Wilmington.

• Mark Alan Fannin, 42, a recovery housing manager, and Lacy Marie Earley, 30, both of Wilmington.

• Nathan Earich Dean, 26, an annual fund coordinator, of Wilmington, and Abigail Janis Jude, 25, a research assistant, of Canal Winchester.

• William Joseph McKenzie, 20, an emergency room tech, and Patricia Elaine Smedley, 20, a barista, both of Clarksville.

• Gregory Brandon Helton, 37, an equipment mechanic, and Brittany Erin Green, 30, a pharmacy technician, both of Waynesville.

• Ryan Michael Sandidge, 32, a lawn technician, of Canal Winchester, and Caitlin Bethany Wright, 33, a counselor, of Wilmington.

• Jerry David Runk II, 29, self-employed, and Tracy Ann Tumbleson, 41, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Chad Michael Keister, 26, a mechanical engineer, and Emily Anne Robbins, 25, a veterinary technician, both of Wilmington.

• Tag Edward Williams Sr., 60, a contractor, and Maricarr Ortilano Armea, 42, unemployed, both of Blanchester.

• James Olin Lockhart, 29, a quality assurance tech, and Jacqueline Maxine Gano, 31, a veterinarian, both of Wilmington.

• Mark Edwin Huber, 56, a reporter, and Elizabeth Eileen Mattingly, 34, a media director, both of Wilmington.

• Christopher Allan Collins, 32, a document agent, and Ashley Nichole Johnson, 31, an STNA (a State-Tested Nursing Assistant), both of Midland.

• Austyn Wayne Phillips, 23, who works in sales, of Clarksville, and Taylor Brook Irwin, 23, a cosmetologist, of Wilmington.

• Cody Michael Yager, 22, a welder, and Shawnee Marie Gudorf, 21, a pharmacy technician, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Dylan Page, 24, who works in security, and Olivia Rose Mitchell, 21, a waitress, both of New Vienna.

• Morgan Russell Creager Jr., 33, a field service tech, and Hiedi Elizabeth Browning, 31, an accountant, both of Blanchester.

