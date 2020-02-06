Clinton County January marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in January:

• Dimetrius Allen Scott-Harris, 23, a package handler, and Mayhala Renee Nicole Medley, 24, a server, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Allen Issac Shelton, 25, who works in package handling, and Taylor Ashley DeWitt, 25, an emergency medical technician (EMT), both of Wilmington.

• Travis Daniel McKinney, 36, a police officer, and Samantha Nicole Matheney, 33, a member of the U.S. Air Force, both of Wilmington.

