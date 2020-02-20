CHURCH BRIEFS

Flag retiring ceremony Sunday

WILMINGTON — If your American flag is worn out, you are invited to bring it and yourself to a flag retirement ceremony this Sunday morning, Feb. 23 at Ada Chapel Friends Meeting, 332 Grant St. in Wilmington.

The church recently was given a new flag and will be retiring its old one. But anyone else can bring in their faded or worn U.S. flag.

The ceremony for the honorable retirement of unserviceable flags will be held from 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 until the end of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Sandwiches, coffee and finger foods will be available after the ceremony.

The guest speaker will be Lawrence Bender.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the fellowship hall of the church on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome. For more information, call 937-783-3655.