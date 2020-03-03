Wilmington Garden Club hears about invasive plants

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Garden Club met in February for its monthly meeting, with Faye Mahaffey of the Brown County Master Gardeners the featured speaker.

Mahaffey gave a very informative program on invasive plants, both native and non-native to Ohio. Her presentation covered problem plants that grow in local yards and gardens, along with how to eradicate them.

Invasive plants are not only a nuisance to residential homeowners, but are problems on farms, nature preserves, waterways, and even for wildlife, stated the meeting report by the club.

A few recognizable invasive plants would be purple loosestrife, Asian honeysuckles, wintercreeper, and the south-kudzu.

The speaker provided handouts with color photos to help the audience to recognize and remove these plants from the Ohio environment.

The Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St. in Wilmington. Guests are welcome, and if you are interested you can learn more about the club by calling 937-382-4309.