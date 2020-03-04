Clinton County February marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in February:

• Nicholas Scott Smith, 26, unemployed, and Wednesday Shuri Evans, 26, unemployed, both of Blanchester.

• Harley Neil Palmateer Jr., 55, a truck driver, and Angela Ann Kerns, 56, an insurance agent, both of Wilmington.

• Joseph Patrick Spence, 55, a truck driver, and Nova Kay Jackson, 31, a stay-at-home mother, both of Blanchester.

• Russell J. Madison, 64, a truck sales manager, and Linda Sue Custis, 71, retired, both of Wilmington.

• James Elmer Applegate, 79, retired, of Cincinnati, and Judith Ann Kirby, 67, retired, of Wilmington.

• Andrew Garrett Roberts, 27, who works in finance, of Waverly, and Hannah Elizabeth Anderson, 28, who works in finance, of Wilmington.

• Bryan Christopher Wilmot, 23, a general contractor, and Alexis Dawn Stansbery, 22, stay at home, both of Wilmington.

• Pawan Deep Singh, 43, a cashier, and Amber Nicole Schmitz, 35, a medical assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Matthew Ryan Osterhues, 27, a maintenance tech, and Candace T. Pennington, 24, a team lead, both of Wilmington.

• Tyler David Alsop, 36, a police officer, of Washington Court House, and Rebecca Rose Coccia, 25, a dispatcher, of Sabina.

• Todd Ashley Noble, 43, a Class A driver, and Brandy Nicole Butler, 40, an administrative manager, both of Sabina.

• Jason Glenn Ballard, 40, a professional driver, and Wesley Lorraine McDaniel, 45, a hair stylist, both of Wilmington.

Please be aware the News Journal also publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail your information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com .