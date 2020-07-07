Clinton County June marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in June:

• Rylan Andrew St. John, 28, a processing manager, and Kylie Elizabeth Slone, 29, a claims administrator, both of Blanchester.

• Austin Hunter Pollitt, 24, a machinist, and Julia Faith Howard, 22, an administrative assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Aaron David Brooks, 37, a manager, and Miranda Kalli Hardin, 27, a supervisor, both of Blanchester.

• Isaiah Joseph Stiverson, 23, a project manager, of Blanchester, and Cameran Leigh Reveal, 22, a cosmetologist, of Wilmington.

• Lanny Ray Bryant, 68, an account executive, of Greenfield, and Shirley Ann Williams, 68, retired, of Blanchester.

• Tommy Junior Little III, 22, an extrusion technician, and Nichole Lynn Faulkner, 21, a customer service representative, both of Wilmington.

• Logan Richard Burton, 23, a broker, and Bridgette Irene Farson, 21, who works in day care, both of Wilmington.

• David Michael Baker, 30, a technician, and Chelbee Kayleigh Smith, 30, who works in retail, both of Blanchester.

• Jordan Scott Lewis, 29, an electrician, and Danielle Delane Monds, 31, a nurse, both of Clarksville.

• Justin Patrick Stephens, 40, a union brick layer, and Rochelle Renee Littler, 40, who works in production, both of Blanchester.

• Jacob Robert Kratzer, 21, a lube tech, and Halie Dale Harner, 20, a chart destructer, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Joe Collett, 40, a machinist, of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Molly Elizabeth Garrison, 39, a machinist, of Wilmington.

• James Darvin Gillespie, 36, a registered nurse, and Rachel Anne Novak, 36, an operations manager, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Robert Brunemann, 22, HVAC/military, of Amelia, and Morgan Danielle DeLess, 22, a State-Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA), of Blanchester.

• Phillip Marcus Helsel, 29, an engineer, and Jennifer Lynne Long, 27, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Ryan James Weiss, 22, a welder, and Rachel Alexis Avery, 22, a social worker, both of Wilmington.

• Brendon Lee Reed, 23, a corrections officer, of Xenia, and Rebecca Marie King, 21, who works in housekeeping, of Wilmington.

• Stephen Robert Lamb, 36, a car detailer, and Tasha Lynn Fulton, 40, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Christopher Wayne Wells, 48, a professional mover, and Nickol Renee Myers, 48, a server, both of Wilmington.

• Thomas T. Hall, 44, a truck driver, and Michelle Lee Brown, 46, a crew scheduler, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Eugene Dakoda Stone, 23, unemployed, of Wilmington, and Casey Jo Gillis, 21, stay-at-home parent, of Midland.

• Justin Michael Cowman, 33, a farmer, of Wilmington, and Tabitha Lynn Tirey, 28, who works with the Kroger Company, of Union, Kentucky.

