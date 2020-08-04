Clinton County July marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in July:

• Kenneth Darnell Pullin, 18, who works at Polaris, of Wilmington, and Karina Grace Sanchez, 18, a barista, of Sabina.

• James Arthur Kelso, 34, a millwright, and Tina Cochran Hamilton, 34, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Larry Alan Siler, 64, retired, of Blanchester, and Audrey Louise Collins, 58, who works in retail, of Goshen.

• Garrett Douglas McCoppin, 23, a network engineer, and Erin Michelle Clark, 21, a receptionist, both of Blanchester.

• Robert Craig Haines, 30, who works in excavating, and Brittany Anne Rippe, 30, an office manager, both of Wilmington.

• Jose Ramon Morales Robles, 46, who works at Roberts Arena, and Leticia Lizeth Davila, 37, who works at Roberts Arena, both of Clarksville.

• Ryan Wyatt Douglas, 37, who is a contractor, and Chelsey Raeanna Copsey, 34, who works as a server, both of Wilmington.

• Kristoffer Allen Maynard, 33, unemployed, and Skylar Brooke Lansing, 25, who works in health care, both of Wilmington.

• Eric Stephen Cox, 37, who works in systems administration, and Melissa Renee Sturgill, 41, an elections official, both of Blanchester.

• Jacob Scott Goodin, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, and Kaleigh Autumn Helton, 18, a mother, both of Blanchester.

• James Edward Kuhnell Jr., 49, who works in agriculture, and Toni Sue Weisenberger-Wood, 49, a general manager, both of Wilmington.

• James Tyler Price, 33, a truck driver, and Alisha Ann Cooper, 30, who works in warehousing, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua Brian Walls, 25, a welder, and Veronica Nicole Brewer, 20, an assistant manager, both of Wilmington.

• Patrick Thomas Race, 24, an EMS (emergency medical services) dispatcher, and Taylor Marie Braley, 26, an associate researcher, both of Blanchester.

• Victor Allan Newman, 26, a material handler, and Libbi Ann Brown, 25, a sonographer, both of Blanchester.

• Richard William Crabtree III, 37, a factory worker, and Erika Louise Collins, 30, a factory worker, both of New Vienna.

