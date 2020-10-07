Clinton County September marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in September:

• Brian Douglas Snodgrass II, 18, who works in food service, of New Vienna, and Emily Erin Colley, 20, who works in food service, of Wilmington.

• Jesse Galen Huff, 36, an operator, and Amber Lynn Fulton, 34, a receptionist, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua William Kratzer, 41, an excavator, and Sarah June Grier, 27, who works for Airborne, both of Blanchester.

• Shawn Robert Gibson, 45, who works for Polaris, and Michelle Renae Herren, 49, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Christian Michael Alan Stone, 21, who works in masonry, and Sara Lynn Green, 22, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Roger Harley Hile, 29, a quality auditor, and Roberta Lee Watters, 29, a title officer, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Tristin Starkey, 23, a welder, and Hayley Kay Randolph, 23, an STNA (State-Tested Nursing Assistant), both of Clarksville.

• Austyn Michael King, 20, unemployed, and Samantha Jo Louk, 20, a cook/waitress, both of Sabina.

• Brad Robert Ballinger, 37, an athletic director, and Jessie Renee Weldon, 31, an access coordinator, both of Blanchester.

• Shon Allen Nichols, 46, a technician, and Misty Dawn Reynolds, 43, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Dustin Michael Woodruff, 31, an operator, and Michelle Elizabeth Dailey, 28, a medical assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Christopher David Hart, 34, a forklift driver, and Heather Nicole Carson, 35, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Zachary Tyler Whiteside, 26, a warehouse worker, of Jeffersonville, and Morgan Elizabeth Cole, 25, a receptionist, of Clarksville.

• Garrett Howard Collins, 29, an operator, and Audrea Lynette Fulton, 22, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Jason Robert Fisher, 34, a firefighter/medic, and Lindsey Michelle McGriff, 30, an RN (Registered Nurse), both of Wilmington.

• Paul Jeffrey Singleton, 29, who works in road construction, and Taylor Sue Flanigan, 22, a physical therapy tech, both of Wilmington.

• Scott Allen Henderson, 27, a janitor, and Nicki Fay Harrison, 41, a machine operator, both of Midland.

• Jonathan Angel Rodriguez, 25, unemployed, and Jean Ann Marie Barnhill, 21, who works for Amazon, both of Wilmington.

• Cody James Williams, 26, a union worker, and Jamie Lynn Sholler, 29, a cosmetologist, both of Reesville.

• Charles Nicholas Allan Stacy, 25, a mortgage banker, and Anna Mae Wilson, 23, who works in software support, both of Wilmington.

• Harley Davis Denton, 26, a pool builder, of Harveysburg, and Andrea Eileen Ann Tong, 26, a hair dresser, of Wilmington.

• Andrew Michael Ellinger, 28, a truck driver, and Amber Brittany Dennon, 27, unemployed, both of New Vienna.

• Brandon Allen Hall, 28, an operator, and Taylor Rose Spear, 25, an endoscopy technician, both of Clarksville.

• Jason Earl Flint, 45, self-employed, of Blanchester, and Tera Jean Martin, 39, self-employed, of Clarksville.

• John Wayne Barnthouse, 43, a tree trimmer, and Connie Jean Smith, 27, unemployment, both of Wilmington.

• Matthew Isaac Moore, 27, a restaurant manager, and Sara Faith Snodgrass, 20, a receptionist, both of Wilmington.

• Martin Dale Holmes, 51, a truck driver, of Wilmington, and Amy Beth Barton, 54, a scheduler, of Martinsville.

• Timothy Justin Hill, 31, who works in staffing, and Bethany Dawn Shackelford, 28, a CSR (Customer Service Representative), both of Wilmington.

• Darrell Wayne Tucker, 46, a delivery driver, and Klrissa Kiann Dalton, 34, an activities assistant, both of Wilmington.

