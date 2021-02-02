Clinton County marriage licenses in January

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in January:

• William Dustin Jones, 34, a fireman, and Kelly Holmer Romohr, 33, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Andrew James Mathews, 23, a farmer, and Kayley Marie Pogue, 26, a sales associate, both of Sabina.

• Christopher Jason Walls, 20, a sales associate, and Mara Elaine Trenary, 24, a general manager, both of Wilmington.

• Alan Jerome Cowin Jr., 45, unemployed, and Jerry Lee Brannon, 46, a packer, both of Wilmington.

• Larry Dale Armstrong, 60, a healthcare consultant, and Risa Boone, 59, a realtor, both of Wilmington.

• Bryan Dwayne Black, 42, a welder, and Dawn Marie Beltrami, 47, a cosmetologist, both of Wilmington.

• Vincent Dean Vail, 29, a support tech, and Emily Ann Hoyt, 34, a supervisor, both of Wilmington.

• Ricky Theoplius Williams, 55, unemployed, and Sharon Kay Coleman, 70, retired, both of Wilmington.

