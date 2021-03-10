Clinton County marriage licenses in February

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in February:

• Adam Webb McGuire, 29, a truck driver, and Sarah Christine Madison Hall, 22, a dental assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Bruce Wayne Baker, 61, a factory worker, and Rebecca Sue Fulton, 61, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• James Robert Beckelhymer, 32, a police officer, and Keaha Marie Marsh, 28, a clinical social worker, both of Blanchester.

• Thomas Lee Adams, 49, a warehouse worker, and Brandi Kay Thompson, 46, a document agent 1, both of Wilmington.

• Nicholas James Mitchell, 36, an injection molder, and Latashia Desiree Stiltner, 33, an injection molder, both of New Vienna.

• Jesse Lee Hottinger, 44, an Mtc. technician, and Jacqueline Leora Carr, 55, a senior tech client representative, both of Wilmington.

• Darren Scott Davis, 53, a technical service representative, and Beth Ann Elam, 43, a licensed practical nurse (L.P.N.), both of Wilmington.

• Jonathan Patrick Miller, 25, a lab technician, of Jamestown, and Kyle Marie Eikenberry, 19, self-employed, of Wilmington.

