’Til we meet again

Several members of the Fun Bunch were delighted to meet again on March 18 for a luncheon at the General Denver Hotel & Restaurant.

Sadly, it was to wish Dot McClure farewell on her impending move to North Carolina — although it may have been a little tinged with envy! We all are very happy for her new adventure, even though we shall miss her.

We thoroughly enjoyed our meals, the friendly staff and the recent renovations to our regular roost!

Those in attendance and thrilled to catch up again were Mary Kay Cole, Jan Carruthers, Dot McClure, Nancy Muchmore, Barb Reimer and Colleen Bricker.

Unable to attend were JoAnn Brausch, Carol Denier, Elaine Ellis, Rosemary Hoffer, Diana McCoppin, Janet Parker, Mary Jane Riehle, Lois Schultz and Jerri Wingo.

Love and prayers were wished for all, especially those members with health concerns.

From left are Colleen Bricker, Mary Kay Cole, Dot McClure, Jan Carruthers, Barb Reimer and Nancy Muchmore. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_fun-bunch.jpg From left are Colleen Bricker, Mary Kay Cole, Dot McClure, Jan Carruthers, Barb Reimer and Nancy Muchmore. Submitted photo