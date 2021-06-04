Clinton County marriage licenses in May

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in May:

• Stephen Joseph Spurlock, 56, a process engineer, and Lori Kay Huebner, 47, disabled, both of Blanchester.

• Anthony Burke Gerharz Jr., an accountant, and Mallory Taylor Hayes, 29, a cleaning inspector, both of Billings, Montana.

• Luke Brian Brittan, 23, a student, of Mattawan, Michigan, and Emily Nicole Davis, 22, a student, of Wilmington.

• Jeffrey Eugene Ross, 37, a forklift operator, and Cindie Core Gilpin, 33, a forklift driver, both of Reesville.

• Jason Chip Flexner, 22, a driver, and Shawna Jean Hilterbrandt, 21, a cleaner, both of Clarksville.

• Brandon Alexander Crafton, 24, a veteran, and Brandie Lucille Farmer, 30, STNA / nursing student.

• India Liberty Lawhorn, 27, a supply chain specialist, and Jennifer Marie Carson, 39, a delivery driver, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua Alan Evans, 29, an Amazon loader, and Justice Rebecca Spurlock, 25, a pharmacy tech, both of Wilmington.

• Mark Wade Jones, 47, a production supervisor, of Lynchburg, and Jennifer Helen Breedlove, 40, Quality Control Analyst II, of Wilmington.

• Justin Paul Shupert, 32, a stay-at-home dad, and Patricia Lee Ferrell, 29, an assistant manager, both of Sabina.

• Darryl Allen Ewing, 56, who works in blending operations, and Edith K. Perry, 51, retired, both of Jamestown.

• John Wesley Burton, 48, who works in state law enforcement, and Cynthia Renee Tadsen, 47, an accountant, both of Wilmington.

• Jeremy Adam Culp, 22, a team lead at Walmart, and Heather Dawn Brewer, 24, a team lead at Walmart, both of Wilmington.

• Aaron Todd Goldner Jr., 31, a health administrator, and Tomi Lee Chappius, 31, a social worker, both of Wilmington.

• Ian William Kerr, 24, a product specialist, and Lauren Nicole Stepp, 23, a registered nurse, both of Blanchester.

• Thomas Lee Spencer, 32, a ramp agent, of Springfield, and Tabitha Marie Ross, 31, a student, of Wilmington.

• Timothy Michael Wright, 22, who works in retail, of Martinsville, and Autumn MacKenzie Huston, 24, a lead assistant, of Wilmington.

• Rodel Acibar Soika, 25, who works in construction, and Makayla Elizabeth Gomez, 24, a retail supervisor, both of Wilmington.

Please be aware the News Journal also publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail your information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com . Likewise, use the same email address when your family grows with the birth of a baby. Here again, there’s no cost to have a birth announcement with a photo published.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Weddings_cmyk.jpg