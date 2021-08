The family of Cy and Joan Stephens of Wilmington (formerly of Port William) is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary on August 12.

They were married in 1951 at the Port William United Methodist Church.

Their family includes children, Lisa Stephens (Frank Guy) of Blanchester, and Terry (Pam) Stephens of Jamestown; and three grandchildren, Kathryn Stephens, Lauren Stephens, and Clayton Guy.