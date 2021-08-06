Clinton County marriage licenses in July

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in July:

• William Clarence Hornschemeier, 40, an industrial tech, and Michelle Kathleen Felts, 35, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Travis Lee Collins, 40, unemployed, and Stephanie Lynn Pegan, 41, unemployed, both of Sabina.

• Mark Shane Flint, 41, a farmer, of Wilmington, and Courtney Jo Kratzer, 41, unemployed, of Washington Court House.

• Zachary James King, 35, a forklift operator, and Kelly Renee Williams, 28, an infant teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Donovan Brent Shelton, 32, a tire technician, and Brittany Malee Wolner, 31, a forklift operator, both of Port William.

• Irwin Dionitz Alcantara, 44, a manager, and Heather Ann Howar, 45, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• John James Blagg, 37, a teacher, and Natasha Roxanne Shields, 34, who works in asset protection, both of Martinsville.

• James Andrew Mason, 34, a mechanic, and Nicole Ryan Ruwe, 32, who works in customer service, both of Blanchester.

• Joseph Ryan Holliday, 41, a department manager, and Heather Renee Moore, 40, a payroll coordinator, both of Wilmington.

• Christopher Bryan Schmidt, 47, who works in lawn service, and Jeanene Louise Dressler, 46, who is self-employed, both of Wilmington.

• Parker Ashton Coy, 19, who serves in the military, of Wilmington, and Elizabeth Michelle Panke, 19, a cashier, of Winter Garden, Florida.

• Michael Thomas Dale Andreozzi, 36, a welder, and Deidra Anne Reynolds, 33, an estimator, both of Portsmouth, Virginia.

• Brandon Allen Marksberry, 32, who works in Walmart distribution, and Jennifer Lynn Garrison, 25, PCA, both of Wilmington.

• Joe Farley Kessler, 52, who works in collision repair, and Paige Elaine Kessler, 50, a computer tech, both of Sabina.

Please be aware the News Journal also publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail your information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com . Likewise, use the same email address when your family grows with the birth of a baby. Here again, there’s no cost to have a birth announcement with a photo published.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Weddings_cmyk.jpg