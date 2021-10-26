Clinton County marriage licenses in September

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in September:

• Brian Douglas Loy, 44, unemployed, of New Vienna, and Noelle Elizabeth Mason, 43, a chemical counselor, of Columbus.

• Dominic Nicholas Lewis, 22, who serves in the military, of Hawaii, and Jenna Renae Tedrick, 22, unemployed, of Blanchester.

• Matthew Enze Younker, 22, a teacher, and Lauren Elizabeth Davis, 21, an industrial cleaner, both of Sabina.

• Quinton Charles Lewis, 24, a teacher, and Hanna Nicole Young, 21, a guest services rep, both of Wilmington.

• Josh Lewis Carver, 31, self-employed, of Blanchester, and Bethany Marie Rogers, 30, unemployed, of West Union.

• Justus David Farris, 20, an Air Force firefighter, of Wilmington, and Brooke Ashley Koehnke, 21, a student, of Amelia.

• Tom Chacon Sardinas, 49, who works in customer service, and Lisa Susan Hines, 59, disabled, both of Wilmington.

• Matthew Lee Beireis, 43, an engineer, and Chantelle Marie Ross, 33, an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operation) clerk, both of Wilmington.

• Logan Frederick Swinderman, 24, who serves in the military, of Blanchester, and Rebecca Paige Hurley, 21, who works in sales, of South Salem.

• Tyler Shane Smith, 30, a maintenance worker, and Marion Eileen Mastnick, 31, an estethechian, both of Reesville.

• David Christopher Davies, 50, a program coordinator, of Xenia, and Georgianna Marie Lunsford-Wright, 51, HSPC for state of Ohio, of Wilmington.

• Richard David Campbell, 22, who works at BrightFarms, of Wilmington, and Kassie Lee Weiss, 21, a client service rep, of Clarksville.

• Scott Edward Bussell, 41, a business owner, and Amanda Nichole Robinson, 39, a contract analyst, both of Wilmington.

• Brenden Terrell McClellan, 22, a warehouse associate, and Courtney Marie Lewis, 22, a warehouse associate, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Lewis Simpson, 26, runner, of Chillicothe, and Samantha Rae Milburn, 25, R+L Carriers, of Sabina.

• Douglas Chester Ziegenhardt II, 26, a terminal manager, and Jamie Eleesha Ward, 26, a product assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Richard Logan Vandervort, 26, a sales consultant, and Molly Elizabeth Scroggy, 25, a home visitor, both of New Vienna.

• Homer Edward Wisecup, 28, a police officer, and Lacey Nichole Minnick, 26, a dispatcher, both of Wilmington.

• Jacob Ray Osborne, 29, a truck driver, and Taylor Nicole Phillips, 21, a house cleaner, both of Midland.

• Christopher Neil Addison, 46, a UPS driver, and Carrie Lynn West, 45, a store manager, both of Wilmington.

