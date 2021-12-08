Clinton County marriage licenses in November

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in November:

• Michael Allan Logan, 55, a machinist, and Barbara Anne Wilson, 56, a retail manager, both of Wilmington.

• Roger Dale Spencer, 59, who is self-employed, and Regina Kay Dozier, 63, disabled, both of Wilmington.

• David Isaac Lester, 35, who works in manufacturing, of Blanchester, and Amanda Marie Angus, 40, an administrator, of Wilmington.

• Dalton Reid Paul, 22, a chemical operator, of Maineville, and Arissa Marie Bailey, 20, a paraprofessional, of Clarksville.

• George Douglas Rice, 64, a forklift operator, and Regina Ruth Saylor, 60, retired, both of Martinsville.

• Kevin Lloyd Roberts, 50, who works with drywall, and Denise Dawn Hedges, 47, who works in quality assurance, both of Wilmington.

• William Virgil Johnson, 73, who is retired, and Mallien Louise Allen, 66, who is retired, both of Wilmington.

• Daniel James Ivory, 24, who’s unemployed, and Andrea Marie Lorek, 24, who’s unemployed, both of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

• Alexander Craig Landis, 21, a machinist, of Wilmington, and Haley Renee Garvin, 21, who works with Door Dash, of Franklin.

• Brady Robert Speaks, 21, who works in construction, and Emily Sue Tissandier, 21, a cosmetologist, both of Blanchester.

• Carlos Alberto Lopez Melero, 30, who works for Holiday Inn, and Isadis Janitz Alcantara Rivera, 23, a housekeeper, both of Wilmington.

• Bryan Keith Traud, 45, an electronic engineer, of Wilmington, and Jamie Marie Stepp, 45, a fraud claims specialist, of Blanchester.

• William Raymond Clark, 52, a nurse, of Lynchburg, and Jamie Lynn Dean, 44, a teacher, of Wilmington.

