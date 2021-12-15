Wilmington American Legion Post 49 provides free holiday dinner to seniors

Wilmington American Legion Post 49 held its annual Senior Citizens Dinner on Dec. 5. The dinner was free to all Clinton County seniors 60 and over. For those unable to attend, the Post offered free delivery service. Helping with the desserts were members of the American Legion Auxiliary (pictured). Wilmington City School cheerleaders were on hand to assist those needing help with their plates, drinks or seating. “We would like to thank all those who helped make this a successful dinner and thanks to all the seniors who were able to take part this year,” said a Post 49 spokesman.

