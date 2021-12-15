Conversation Club holds its Christmas luncheon

The Conversation Club held its Christmas luncheon at McCoy’s Catering.

The committee of Vicki Wilson, Suzanne Madison and Jeanette Gerritz greeted the 13 members as they arrived. President Judy Sargent read a humorous poem about Santa’s reindeer.

The group sang the Doxology prior to the meal. The yearly $5 gift exchange was held with very creative gifts.

The group then popped their English Christmas crackers with crowns, gifts and jokes falling to the tables. Several games were played.

A group photo was taken with the members wearing their Christmas crowns from the crackers.

The club will meet again January 11, 2022 at Cape May, with Mary Ellen Krisher hosting and Marla Stewart providing the program.

