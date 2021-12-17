Wilmington Garden Club holds a beautiful event at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington Garden Club held its annual Christmas Holiday Party and Flower Show on December 13 at the Snow Hill Country Club, the theme being “The Night Before Christmas”.

Chaired by Judy Stopkotte, arrangements were in the following categories: Mass Arrangement, “The Moon on the Breast of the New Fallen Snow”; Vertical and Horizontal Arrangement, “Up the Chimney He Rose”; Creative Arrangement, “Visions of Sugarplums”; Wreath, and “It Must Be St. Nick”.

Members were greeted at the entrance to Snow Hill by Judy Stopkotte and Joan Hinman, and handed their reservation indicating luncheon choices, which included a salad, quiche, muffin, peppermint ice cream, cookies, and favors.

Festivities began at 10 a.m. with a social hour including water, tea, coffee and juice. The bar was open for those wishing a little more holiday cheer. Vice President Linda Compton delivered the welcome and grace.

The Garden Club could not have wished for a more beautiful winter day with the sun shining over the golf course. Snow Hill placed a gold charger with white ceramic trees at the center of each table. The green napkins were folded in the shape of Christmas trees.

After lunch and viewing of flower arrangements, Joan Hinman read “The Night Before Christmas”.

Music was provided by local “Elf” Robyn McMillan, with guests humming along.

The muffins came from Robin Morris’ Kairo’s Coffee Shop; the decorated Nutter Butter and Oreo cookies came from Ann Emerson’s “Annie’s Home Sweets” in Mason.

Special “lauds” to Vice President Linda Compton, who organized everything beautifully, and to Treasurer Ann Carr and Secretary Nan Kennelly who raced all over the place picking up items. The unofficial rule now being, “at least one member of the Wilmington Garden Club has to belong to Snow Hill Country Club”.

The Wilmington Garden Club celebrates Christmas and holds a flower show at the Snow Hill Country Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_20211213_100628.jpeg The Wilmington Garden Club celebrates Christmas and holds a flower show at the Snow Hill Country Club.