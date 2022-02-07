Clinton County marriage licenses in January

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in January:

• Andrew Patrick Lorenz, 32, who works in manufacturing, and Bobbie Jean Whitehouse, 42, human service dev., both of Wilmington.

• Craig Aaron Kerr, 40, a professor, and Kazumi Nozawa, 31, a software engineer, both of Whittier, California.

• Bryce Evander Whelchel, 29, a social worker, and Kerrie Elizabeth Fahey, 38, a financial analyst, both of Wilmington.

• Charles Edward VonBergen, 81, retired, of New Vienna, and Lois Ann Steiner, 71, retired, of Sabina.

• Kirk Daniel Michael, 35, who works at UPS, and Skylar Marie Kiser, 19, who works at TimberTech, both of Sabina.

• Austin Michael Corder, 29, a business owner, and Mariah Patrice Kindice, 31, who works in sales, both of Little Elm, Texas.

• Caleb Thomas Gee, 19, unemployed, and Ashlee Mae Griffith, 20, who works at Fifth Third Bank, both of Wilmington.

• Joseph Patrick Neanover II, 31, an engineer conductor, and Cindy Jo Dean, 28, a flight training sched., both of Blanchester.

• Timothy Michael Smith, 20, who serves in the military, of Wilmington, and Alexis Marie Robinette, 20, unemployed, of Waynesville.

