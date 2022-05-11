Clinton County marriage licenses in April

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in April:

• Patrick John Umstead, 53, a union iron worker, and Carla Janeen Hall-Bauer, 61, a delivery driver, both of Clarksville.

• Michael Wayne Soale, 55, a carpenter, of Goshen, and Jenifer Lynne Conard, 40, a professor, of Wilmington.

• Justin Allen Coates, 50, a senior project coordinator, and Julie Tyre Trasser, 48, a technical administrator, both of Wilmington.

• Evan Michael Rodman, 22, who serves in the military, and Ariston Marie Hazlett, 20, a nanny, both of La Grange, Kentucky.

• Stephen Richard Edmonson Jr., 29, a business analyst, and Maria Lynn Brewer, 27, a lead client service representative, both of Wilmington.

• Jacob Louis Bowser, 28, a maintenance technician, and Kelly Marie Oney, 28, a retail manager, both of Wilmington.

• Tyler Joseph Rosell, 21, a firefighter and an emergency medical technician (EMT), and Casey Alexandra-Fae Ortberg, 22, a kennel assistant, both of Midland.

• Brent Adam Caraway, 39, who works in construction, of Jamestown, and Brooke Anne Curtis, 36, a teacher, of Wilmington.

• Devon Anthony Weddington, 24, who works in construction, and Mary Katherine Peters, 30, a substitute teacher, both of New Vienna.

• Bradley Gene Smith, 24, a chemical operator, of Martinsville, and Kimberly Dawn Oliver, 34, unemployed, of Marion.

• Jeremy Lee Burton, 35, a shift leader, and Shelby Layne Calvin, 29, a quality auditor, both of Blanchester.

• Michael David Dotson, 38, a truck driver, and Mikela Marie Rader, 26, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Michael James Gould, 34, a welder, and Ranae Nicole Roberts, 31, a student, both of Martinsville.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Weddings_cmyk.jpg