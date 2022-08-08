Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in July:

• Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann, 26, stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Matthew John Hudnell, 41, a packer, of Blanchester, and Melissa Lynn Irwin, 40, a packer, of Goshen.

• Byambadorj Bird, 31, an applications developer, and Lydia Rose Patton, 31, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Noah Ross Cline, 25, a corrections officer, and Brooke Aubrey Reynolds, 23, a case manager, both of Wilmington.

• Bret Hundren Reagan, 60, a Harley mechanic, and Mary Ann Kendjelic, 62, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Jacob Dylan Brandenburg, 24, who works in excavation, and Angelina Lin Buerkle, 22, a call center representative, both of Midland.

• Damon Jared Harlow, 28, a contractor, and Sidney Cheyenne Brown, 28, a dental assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Andrew Neal Fisher, 25, Storage Concepts, and Kristin Nichole Richardson, 28, Complete Health, both of Wilmington.

• Sharon Nancy Worthington, 64, a factory worker, and Margaret Anne Mosley, 61, a factory worker, both of Blanchester.

• Troy Franklin Hager, 30, a technician, and Olivia Nicole Niciu, 26, an associate, both of Wilmington.

• Gregory Scott Purdy, 35, an equipment operator, of Morrow, and Rachel Emily Martinez, 35, a teacher, of Blanchester.

• Emily Phyllis Salyers, 26, a Lowes employee, and Kaitlyn Nicole Woods, 23, a Dealertrack employee, both of Sabina.

• Madilyn Grace Bennett, 19, unemployed, and Riah Dru Simpson, 21, Early Learning Center employee, both of Wilmington.

• William Theodore Pickell, 22, unemployed, and Anneliese Kathryn Pennington, 21, unemployed, both of New Vienna.

• Charles Owen Hoffman, 23, with the U.S. Navy, of Batavia, and Honor Christine Persing, 18, a student, of Martinsville.

• Daniel Adam Hargis, 29, a general manager, and Ashleh Rose Spurling, 29, a benefits specialist, both of Clarksville.

• Lucas Charles Satterfield, 28, a homemaker, and Mykayla Denee Frazier, 29, a cosmetologist, both of Wilmington.

• John Scott Severance, 29, a teacher, of Jackson, Michigan, and Crystal Ann Pennewitt, 27, a lab manager, of Bronson, Michigan.

• Curtis John Angst, 26, an engineer, and Mary Elizabeth McCarty, 26, a pilot, both of Wilmington.

• Brandon Matthew Leforge, 34, who is self-employed, and Stephanie Lynn Whittenburg, 39, a QA (Quality Assurance) associate, both of Clarksville.

• Riley Nathaniel Holmes, 21, a real estate agent, and Zoe Brooke Hayslip, 20, a warehouse associate, both of Blanchester.

• Beau Antony Culberson, 45, a personal trainer, and Bethany J. Griffith, 45, a nurse manager, both of Wilmington.

• Adrian Warren Dyke, 41, a police officer, and Mary Katherine Summers, 37, who works in direct sales, both of Stoney Creek, Ontario.

• Joshua Robert Rose, 25, who paints airplanes, and Tara Elizabeth Kirk, 31, a nursing assistant, both of Midland.

