Clinton County CASA seeks volunteers to serve children who have experienced abuse and neglect

WILMINGTON — Clinton County CASA is looking for passionate community members to help serve children in our county who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are ordinary people who are willing to show up for children in extraordinary ways. CASA volunteers advocate for the best interest of children and help ensure every child grows up in a safe, stable and loving home.

Do you have 8 hours a month to give to a child in your community?

CASA volunteers undergo a rigorous screening and application process. They complete 32 hours of pre-service training prior to being sworn in to serve as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate.

Training equips community volunteers with all the skills needed to amplify a child’s voice. And our staff is there every step of the way. All children deserve someone in their corner, and each one of us has the potential to change a child’s story.

The next training of volunteers is in October and there is a need. There currently are children waiting for an advocate like you.

If you would like to learn more about Clinton County CASA and how you can advocate for those in need or apply to join the next training, check out the website at www.clintoncasa.org or follow it on social media @ClintonCountyCASA .

Director Tarah Mongold can also be reached by email at [email protected] .

From left are Sandy Bigley and Lorry Swindler, two active Clinton County CASA volunteers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_casa_c.jpg From left are Sandy Bigley and Lorry Swindler, two active Clinton County CASA volunteers. Submitted photo