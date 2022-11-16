Wilmington Garden Club holds Nov. meeting

Babs Sabick, OAGC Design Developer, was the speaker at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club.

Sabick demonstrated that by switching both foliage and flowers, the same Thanksgiving centerpiece can be transformed into one for Christmas. A note of precaution—if using a candle, do not light it. By keeping the Oasis wet, the arrangement can last from two to three weeks.

Garden Club president Vicki Trapp called the meeting to order. Both the secretary and treasurer reports were approved as read. Information was given regarding the Christmas brunch and flower show which will be held Monday, Dec. 12 at the Snow Hill Country Club. The social hour and flower show, which is not judged, will be from 10-11 a.m., with brunch served at 11 a.m. Reservations with payment must be received by Nov. 20. The cost is $30, which needs to be submitted to the treasurer, Ann Carr. The Blanchester Garden Club has been invited to attend, and members of each club may invite guests.

The theme of the flower show is “Christmas in Cities Across America” with suggestions applying to the following cities:

Vertical arrangement—Freeport, Maine

Horizontal arrangement—Duluth, Minnesota

Creative arrangement—West Palm Beach, Florida

Mass arrangement—Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Choice (including a wreath)—Des Moines, Iowa

Joan Hinman had a tasteful memorial arranged for departed members Shirley Kater and Vivian Probasco. Vicki Trapp announced the Regional Spring Meeting, April 12, will include a daffodil show. Hostesses for the meeting were Ann Carr, Vicki Trapp, and Terri Thobaben. The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be Dec. 12 at the Snow Hill Country Club.

At the Nov. 14 Garden Club meeting, Babs Sabick demonstrated that by switching both foliage and flowers, the same Thanksgiving centerpiece can be transformed into one for Christmas. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_WilmingtonGardenClub.jpg At the Nov. 14 Garden Club meeting, Babs Sabick demonstrated that by switching both foliage and flowers, the same Thanksgiving centerpiece can be transformed into one for Christmas. Courtesy photo