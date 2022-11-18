Garden Club decorates History Center entrance

Per tradition (temporarily halted by COVID), members of the Wilmington Garden Club recently decorated the banister at the indoor entrance to the Clinton County History Center.

The museum will be open to the public on Fridays 1-4 or Saturdays 10-2 to see the banister until the museum closes Saturday, Dec. 17 for the season.

Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m., the Society is presenting another delightful afternoon tea at historic Rombach Place. Holiday-themed bite sized foods, including savory sandwiches, scrumptious scones, splendid sweets, and a variety of teas, will be served. The museum is noted for its quality of fare. Guests are encouraged to “dress to impress.”

A short educational program and tours of the decorated History Center will take place during the tea. Ticket costs are $35 for non-members; $25 for members ($10 off for active membership by using the Promo Code); $15 for children 14 and under.

Wilmington Garden Club members, Helen Starkey, Nan Kennelly and Ann Kuehn, on the decorated banister at the Clinton County History Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GardenClub.jpg Wilmington Garden Club members, Helen Starkey, Nan Kennelly and Ann Kuehn, on the decorated banister at the Clinton County History Center. Courtesy photo