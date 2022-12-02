Amicitia Club of Blanchester holds Christmas meeting

The annual Christmas meeting of the Amicitia Club of Blanchester was held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the General Denver, hosted by Holly Drummond and Faye Burton. The group enjoyed a lunch which included a delicious peach trifle hand made by Faye. Fellowship as well as thoughts on their favorite Christmas foods were shared. The meeting ended with a fun filled White Elephant gift exchange. Pictured are: Sue Zimmerman, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Oliver, Bryanne Peck, Marilyn Myers, Judy Cottle, Brenda Ballinger, Donna Gibson, Martha Joyce, Carole Haines, Ruth Johnson, Joyce Kelly, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton and Peggy Morgan.

