Wilmington Garden Club holds holiday brunch

Members of the Wilmington Garden Club and guests enjoyed a Christmas brunch and flower show at Snow Hill Country Club on Dec. 12.

Ladies were greeted at the door by chair, Linda Compton, and vice president, Joan Hinman. Committee members included Sandra Neff-Weir, Pat Gilbert, and flower show coordinator, Judy Grosvenor.

Snow Hill had the tables beautifully decorated with small Christmas trees and napkins folded to resemble a tree. “Christmas in Cities Across America” was the theme for the non-judged arrangements where “creativity” abounded. Robyn Mc Millan provided vocal entertainment.

Guests included Diana Henderson, Joanna Hollingsworth, Kerry Houston, Barbara Myers, OAGC Region 16 director, and Debbie Downs, vice president of OAGC.

The next meeting of the Garden Club will be Monday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church. Hostesses are Susan Hunt and Ann Kuehn. Members will be invited to sign up for All Fired Ceramics on Feb. 27.

The Wilmington Garden is open to anyone who doesn’t mind getting their hands dirty.

The Wilmington Garden Club enjoyed a Christmas brunch and flower show at Snow Hill Country Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GardenClubHolidayBrunch.jpeg The Wilmington Garden Club enjoyed a Christmas brunch and flower show at Snow Hill Country Club. Courtesy photo