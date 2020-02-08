Today in history

Today is Saturday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2020. There are 327 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.

In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

In 1971, NASDAQ, the world’s first electronic stock exchange, held its first trading day.

In 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal, including its chairman, Sen. Sam J. Ervin, D-N.C.

In 1989, 144 people were killed when an American-chartered Boeing 707 filled with Italian tourists slammed into a fog-covered mountain in the Azores.

In 1993, General Motors sued NBC, alleging that “Dateline NBC” had rigged two car-truck crashes to show that 1973-to-87 GM pickups were prone to fires in side impact crashes. (NBC settled the lawsuit the following day and apologized for its “unscientific demonstration.”)

Today’s Birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 88. Newscaster Ted Koppel is 80. Actor Nick Nolte is 79. Comedian Robert Klein is 78. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 67. Author John Grisham is 65. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 50. Actress Susan Misner is 49. Actor Seth Green is 46. Actor Josh Morrow is 46. NBA star Klay Thompson is 30. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 30. Actress Karle Warren is 28.

Thought for Today: “Discussion is an exchange of knowledge; an argument an exchange of ignorance.” — Robert Quillen, American journalist (1887-1948).