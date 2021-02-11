MLB season slated to start with Yankees-Jays, Tigers-Indians

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league season is scheduled to start April 1 with the New York Yankees hosting Toronto and Detroit hosting Cleveland, part of an opening-day schedule of 15 games.

Major League Baseball announced its initial 2021 schedule last July 9 and updated it Thursday with game times. The schedule envisions every team playing its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

Four openers are scheduled to be televised on ESPN, starting with the Tigers-Yankees at 1:05 p.m. The Los Angeles Dodgers are at Colorado at 4:10 p.m., followed by the New York Mets at Washington at 7:09 p.m. and the Chicago White Sox at the Los Angeles Angels at 10:05 p.m.

Other openers are Cleveland at Detroit at 1:10 p.m.; Baltimore at Boston and Minnesota at Milwaukee at 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh at the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m.; Atlanta at Philadelphia at 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis at Cincinnati, Texas at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Miami and Arizona at San Diego at 4:10 p.m.; and Houston at Oakland and San Francisco at Seattle at 10:10 p.m.

The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3, with all games scheduled to start close to simultaneously shortly after 3 p.m. EDT.

Among the unique regular season games this season are the New York Yankees vs. the Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12 in the Field of Dreams game, and the Angels vs. Cleveland on Aug. 22 at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the Little League Classic.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 13 at Atlanta.

The Yankees and Mets play each other for the first time on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, at Citi Field.

Players rejected a proposal by teams to delay opening day to April 28 and cut each team’s schedule from 162 games to 154. Spring training workouts are scheduled to start next Wednesday.

