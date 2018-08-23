30 tops field in Community outing at Elks

The team of Mark Hess, Dick Mitchener, Gary Bishop and Jim Jones had a 6-under par 30 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Gary DeFayette, Rusty Smethwick, D Bullock, Dave Doyle

• 31: Rocky Long, Kathy Keltner, Dick Thacker

• 31: Keith Hill, Bernie Rosenow, Jim Luck

• 33: Bill Ross, Doggy Anderson, Herb Johnson, French Hatfield

• 37: Gary Newbry, Steve Olinger, Don Sicurella, Gerry Marcum