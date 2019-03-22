Leaders now and future: Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative graduates Class of 2019

WILMINGTON — Twenty-three current and future community leaders received their diplomas at the 2019 Clinton County Leadership Institute’s Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative Graduation Celebration and Report to the Community.

It was held Thursday evening in the McCoy Room at Wilmington College.

The LCYC Class of 2019 represents six high schools — Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Wilmington, Laurel Oaks Career Campus and Wilmington Christian Academy.

Each of the groups presented to the audience of family members and past Leadership Clinton graduates its Report to the Community detailing public service/fundraising projects that each group completed.

Former Wilmington Mayor and County Commissioner Randy Riley, himself a member of and participant in many community service programs, was the keynote speaker.

Riley congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to continue to serve their communities.

He also spoke of how so many LCYC projects have benefited so many through the years — including a past project which affected him directly.

Several years ago his grandson, Clayton Earley, was diagnosed with cancer, and an LCYC group did a lot for Clayton as well as for Clayton’s parents, raising funds and helping around the house as their group project. Clayton is doing great now.

The LCYC 2019 graduates, each of whom received their diploma from Leadership Clinton’s Kelly Hopkins and Kathleen Norman, are:

• Blanchester — Alexis Davis, Tanner Kellermann, Jacob Miller and Regan Ostermeier; Advisor: Bess Long

Project: Raised funds to buy holiday gifts for local families in need.

• Clinton-Massie — Jared Crisenbery, Savannah Henderson, Carly Moritz and Dylan Young; Advisor: Meagan Morabito

Project: Raised money for a new refrigerator and new shopping carts for Clinton-Massie food pantry

• East Clinton — Carlie Ellis, Aiden Henson, Noah Pattan, Ethan Reedy and Sarah Ross; Advisor: Stacy Taylor

Project: Carried out toiletry drive for United Way; helped with Kinship Program

• Laurel Oaks — Nadia Escobedo, Katie Fyffe, Michelle Huffman and Emily Singleton; Advisors: Allison Gates and Janelle Running

Project: Collected items to donate to Clinton County Job and Family Services and the Clinton County Homeless Shelter

• Wilmington — Matt Butcher, Gabby Garlo and Regan Sparks; Advisor: Tyler Williams

Project: Recruited people for Castle Park II Build Days

• Wilmington Christian Academy — Christian McCamish, Michael Shobe and Kelly Pullin; Advisor: Brenda Shobe

Project: Planned lunch fundraisers to benefit Clinton County Homeless Shelter

Kelly Hopkins is Board President of the Clinton County Leadership Institute and Tammy Shadley-Hutton is LCYC Program Coordinator.

On Thursday evening the Pledge of Allegiance was led by American Legion Commander Richard James and the invocation was given by Dale McCamish.

Sponsors for LCYC and Leadership Clinton include the six schools as well as Clinton County Historical Society, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1224 & Auxiliary, Leland Foundation, Murphy Theatre, Jeff Murphy, New Sabina Industries, Tanya Snarr, Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington College and the Wilmington News Journal.

Clinton County Leadership Institute President Kelly Hopkins (back left) with Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative Class of 2019 graduates. A few are not pictured due to attending other school-related events. For many more photos, visit www.wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Group-of-graduates.jpg Clinton County Leadership Institute President Kelly Hopkins (back left) with Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative Class of 2019 graduates. A few are not pictured due to attending other school-related events. For many more photos, visit www.wnewsj.com. Tom Barr | News Journal From left are guest speaker Randy Riley; Beth Ellis, whose daughter Carlie is a 2019 LCYC grad; and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0569.jpg From left are guest speaker Randy Riley; Beth Ellis, whose daughter Carlie is a 2019 LCYC grad; and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins. Tom Barr | News Journal LCYC’s Wilmington High School Advisor Tyler Williams with his future LCYC graduate. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0572.jpg LCYC’s Wilmington High School Advisor Tyler Williams with his future LCYC graduate. Tom Barr | News Journal Wilmington High School LCYC Class of 2019 grads Gabby Garlo, left, and Regan Sparks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0574.jpg Wilmington High School LCYC Class of 2019 grads Gabby Garlo, left, and Regan Sparks. Tom Barr | News Journal Families of the graduates enjoy the event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0582.jpg Families of the graduates enjoy the event. Tom Barr | News Journal A large crowd packed the McCoy Room at Wilmington College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0635.jpg A large crowd packed the McCoy Room at Wilmington College. Tom Barr | News Journal Each group of graduates gave a slide presentation of their projects, including this one by Wilmington High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0578.jpg Each group of graduates gave a slide presentation of their projects, including this one by Wilmington High School. Tom Barr | News Journal Wilmington Christian Academy presents its project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0581.jpg Wilmington Christian Academy presents its project. Tom Barr | News Journal East Clinton presents its project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0586.jpg East Clinton presents its project. Tom Barr | News Journal Blanchester’s LCYC graduates with their advisor, Bess Long, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0606.jpg Blanchester’s LCYC graduates with their advisor, Bess Long, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. Tom Barr | News Journal Clinton-Massie graduates with advisor Meagan Morabito, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0613.jpg Clinton-Massie graduates with advisor Meagan Morabito, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. Tom Barr | News Journal East Clinton graduates with advisor Sarah Ross, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0617.jpg East Clinton graduates with advisor Sarah Ross, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. Tom Barr | News Journal Laurel Oaks graduates with advisors, at right, Allison Gates and Janelle Running, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0622.jpg Laurel Oaks graduates with advisors, at right, Allison Gates and Janelle Running, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins, left. Tom Barr | News Journal Wilmington Christian Academy graduates with advisor Brenda Shobe, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0627.jpg Wilmington Christian Academy graduates with advisor Brenda Shobe, right, and CCLI Board President Kelly Hopkins. Tom Barr | News Journal Keynote speaker Randy Riley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0632.jpg Keynote speaker Randy Riley. Tom Barr | News Journal Clinton County Leadership Institute’s Kathleen Norman, left, and Kelly Hopkins presented the diplomas to the graduates, including Wilmington’s Matt Butcher. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_DSC_0623.jpg Clinton County Leadership Institute’s Kathleen Norman, left, and Kelly Hopkins presented the diplomas to the graduates, including Wilmington’s Matt Butcher. Tom Barr | News Journal

