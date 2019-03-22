Leaders now and future: Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative graduates Class of 2019

WILMINGTON — Twenty-three current and future community leaders received their diplomas at the 2019 Clinton County Leadership Institute’s Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative Graduation Celebration and Report to the Community.
It was held Thursday evening in the McCoy Room at Wilmington College.
The LCYC Class of 2019 represents six high schools — Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Wilmington, Laurel Oaks Career Campus and Wilmington Christian Academy.
Each of the groups presented to the audience of family members and past Leadership Clinton graduates its Report to the Community detailing public service/fundraising projects that each group completed.
Former Wilmington Mayor and County Commissioner Randy Riley, himself a member of and participant in many community service programs, was the keynote speaker.
Riley congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to continue to serve their communities.
He also spoke of how so many LCYC projects have benefited so many through the years — including a past project which affected him directly.
Several years ago his grandson, Clayton Earley, was diagnosed with cancer, and an LCYC group did a lot for Clayton as well as for Clayton’s parents, raising funds and helping around the house as their group project. Clayton is doing great now.
The LCYC 2019 graduates, each of whom received their diploma from Leadership Clinton’s Kelly Hopkins and Kathleen Norman, are:
• Blanchester — Alexis Davis, Tanner Kellermann, Jacob Miller and Regan Ostermeier; Advisor: Bess Long
Project: Raised funds to buy holiday gifts for local families in need.
• Clinton-Massie — Jared Crisenbery, Savannah Henderson, Carly Moritz and Dylan Young; Advisor: Meagan Morabito
Project: Raised money for a new refrigerator and new shopping carts for Clinton-Massie food pantry
• East Clinton — Carlie Ellis, Aiden Henson, Noah Pattan, Ethan Reedy and Sarah Ross; Advisor: Stacy Taylor
Project: Carried out toiletry drive for United Way; helped with Kinship Program
• Laurel Oaks — Nadia Escobedo, Katie Fyffe, Michelle Huffman and Emily Singleton; Advisors: Allison Gates and Janelle Running
Project: Collected items to donate to Clinton County Job and Family Services and the Clinton County Homeless Shelter
• Wilmington — Matt Butcher, Gabby Garlo and Regan Sparks; Advisor: Tyler Williams
Project: Recruited people for Castle Park II Build Days
• Wilmington Christian Academy — Christian McCamish, Michael Shobe and Kelly Pullin; Advisor: Brenda Shobe
Project: Planned lunch fundraisers to benefit Clinton County Homeless Shelter
Kelly Hopkins is Board President of the Clinton County Leadership Institute and Tammy Shadley-Hutton is LCYC Program Coordinator.
On Thursday evening the Pledge of Allegiance was led by American Legion Commander Richard James and the invocation was given by Dale McCamish.
Sponsors for LCYC and Leadership Clinton include the six schools as well as Clinton County Historical Society, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1224 & Auxiliary, Leland Foundation, Murphy Theatre, Jeff Murphy, New Sabina Industries, Tanya Snarr, Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington College and the Wilmington News Journal.