Beware of spring break phone scams

Some local residents reported this week that they received phone calls similar to past scams.

With the most recent, a person who has culled some information about a family — such as from social media or other online sources — calls and states that a son or daughter or grandchild is on spring break, and is in some sort of trouble and needs money wired to them. The caller may even reference accurate names or other details.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Col. Brian Prickett says this scam is an old one.

If you receive such a call, “the best thing to do is to confirm with your family,” he said. For instance, call that relative if possible, find out if the relative in question is really in Florida or Mexico, check with other relatives, etc.

You should also contact local law enforcement.

