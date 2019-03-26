Rose OFB leadership graduate

COLUMBUS – Ashley Rose of New Vienna recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class X. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Rose is a Farm Bureau organization director for Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties.

She and her father have a small breeding and market beef operation. She’s a member of 4U Cowboy Church and is a 4-H and East Clinton FFA Alumni volunteer.

Over the course of a year, Class X participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications.

They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in Arizona so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

Applications are now being accepted for AgriPOWER Class XI. Deadline to apply is April 19. To apply and learn more about AgriPOWER, visit ofbf.org/agripower.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Ohio-Farm-Bureau.jpg