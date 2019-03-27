CMHS to ‘roar’ into the ’20s with musical comedy ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

Clinton-Massie High School Theatre will be presenting “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Thursday, March 28; Friday, March 29; and Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditeria.

It’s the “Jazz Age,” also known as “The Roaring ’20s” – when women raised their skirts, bobbed their hair, entered the workforce and became independent.

When a young woman named Millie Dillmount (Olivia Swicegood) moves from Kansas to New York City, she becomes a “modern” with plans to work as a secretary and marry her boss, Trevor Graydon (Luke Ruther).

Millie’s plans quickly become derailed when she meets poor paper clip salesman Jimmy Smith (James Riehle), her boss falls in love with her best friend Dorothy Brown (Heather Muselin) and girls from her dingy hotel run by the wily Mrs. Meers (Raelynne Mason) keep disappearing.

The cast also includes: Alyanna Sierra as Muzzy; Dylan Vanlandingham as Ching Ho; Erika Keller as Bun Foo; and Jenna Norman as Miss Flannery. Musical ensemble includes: Emily Braush, Maddie Brausch, Chloe Brizendine, India Guisleman, Elizabeth Mason, Emma McHenry, Ethan Rinehart, Christina Tidwell and Nicole Whittaker.

This musical comedy won a Tony Award for the best musical in 2002 with music is by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Dick Scanlan. Based on a book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan, the show is based on the 1967 film of the same name. The Clinton-Massie production will be directed by Jen Martin with choreographer/assistant director Tonja Ruther and vocal direction by Rhonda Wheasler.

The Production Team includes: Zanna Haines (Costume Designer); Rhonda Weasler (Assistant Costume Designer); Caiden Riggers (Lighting Designer); Kathleen Norman (Ticket Manager); Maura Pridemore (Mic Technician); Colin Thorpe and Jocelyn Taylor (Stage Managers); Logan Florea (Follow Spots); Luke Campbell and Nathaniel Sierra (Stage Crew) with Dave and May Stewart as technical advisors.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets can be reserved through 12 pm Friday by email (kathleen.norman@cmfalcons.org) or by calling the district office at (937) 289-2471. You will need to provide name, phone number, number of adult/student tickets desired and performance date. Reserved tickets will be available at Will Call starting at 6:15 pm. Doors open at 630 pm. Any unclaimed unpaid reserved tickets will be released ten minutes before show time.

Landlady Mrs. Meers (Raelynne Mason) greets a new guest (Alyanna Sierra). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_IMG_2956.jpg Landlady Mrs. Meers (Raelynne Mason) greets a new guest (Alyanna Sierra). Courtesy photos Image 2745: Muzzy (Alyanna Sierra) welcomes guests to her party. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_IMG_2745.jpg Image 2745: Muzzy (Alyanna Sierra) welcomes guests to her party. Courtesy photos Millie (Olivia Swicegood), the stenographers (Heather Muselin, India Guisleman, Emily Brausch, Elizabeth Mason, Alyanna Sierra, Maddie Braush) and Mrs. Flannery (Jenna Norman) dance to “forget about the boy” in Clinton-Massie’s upcoming production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” For more photos, go to wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_IMG_2828.jpg Millie (Olivia Swicegood), the stenographers (Heather Muselin, India Guisleman, Emily Brausch, Elizabeth Mason, Alyanna Sierra, Maddie Braush) and Mrs. Flannery (Jenna Norman) dance to “forget about the boy” in Clinton-Massie’s upcoming production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” For more photos, go to wnewsj.com. Courtesy photos Dorothy (Heather Muselin) falls in love. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_IMG_2862.jpg Dorothy (Heather Muselin) falls in love. Courtesy photos Millie (Olivia Swicegood) and Jimmy (James Riehle) consider their options in the big city. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_IMG_2704.jpg Millie (Olivia Swicegood) and Jimmy (James Riehle) consider their options in the big city. Courtesy photos

