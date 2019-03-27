Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, March 13. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Thank you! Frigidaire freezer in back has duct tape repair. Coke cooler in back has rusted shelves. Pizza prep cooler is leaking water into silver pan. Hole in wall in back room has been covered with plywood. Holes in ceiling in kitchen have been covered with plywood. These are temporary fixes until permanent can be done. Floor/wall to pop syrup storage is in need of repair/replaced.

• Save-A-Lot, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, March 21. Critical: Fried chicken 118°F, mashed potatoes 118°F, chicken strips 125°F, mac and cheese 125°F, gravy 125°F (must be 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth). Manager called while I was there to get unit repaired. Manager had employees pull food and discard. Thank you.

Counter top — broken laminate coming off. Wall board in meat room is dirty. Floor under hand sink in kitchen, tile broken.

Follow-up: Approx. April 3.

• Laurel Oaks cafeteria, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington, March 14. Critical: Cookies that are baked and packaged for grab-n-go service are not labeled with ingredients/allergens.

There is ice condensate building up on condenser lines in middle freezer unit. There is leak in dry storage area. Items moved from this area. Working on repairing; will be fully repaired over spring break.

• South Street Wine Cellar, 64 Main St., Wilmington, March 13. Everything looks good! Thank you!

• PC Connections Micro-Market, 3336 Progress Way, Wilmington, March 14. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Donatos Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, March 16. Consultation (fire/smoke). Facility had power surge on HVAC system and facility filled with smoke. Power restored. No residue or smoke in facility. Ready to re-open.

Follow-up: Within 30 days.

• UDF, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington, March 20. Critical: On the self-service bar: Sauerkraut 43°F, relish 44°F and pico 43°F (must be kept at 41°F or colder)

There was malt powder and service paper wraps stored under hand sink in ice cream area.

Follow-up: Approx. April 20.

• Clinton County Jail, 1645 Davids Drive, Wilmington, March 20. Wall and caulking behind dish spray is dirty with black residue.

• Family Dollar, 640 Cherry St., Blanchester, March 21. Several floor tiles missing/cracked throughout the facility.

• World Equestrian Center, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, March 21. Follow-up. All previous violations corrected. Thank you!

