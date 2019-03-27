RPC seeks public comment on plan

The Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) is accepting public comment on the 2019 Clinton County Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan.

The full plan can be found online at http://bit.ly/2WupMya .

Comments can be sent to Stephen Crouch by email at scrouch@clintoncountyrpc.org or by phone at 937-383-5847.

A public meeting will be held to vote on the plan at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 in the Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building at 69 N. South St.

Reasonable accommodations will be made to those who request them.