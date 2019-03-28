Amazon to hold job information sessions in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — To learn about the upcoming Amazon jobs at Wilmington Air Park, two “information days” will be held in Wilmington during the fourth week of April.

The OhioMeansJobs’ Employment & Training Center in Wilmington will be the site for the two information sessions to meet with Amazonians and learn about the air park jobs.

The OhioMeansJobs’ Employment & Training Center is a unit of Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS), and as such is in the JFS building located in Wilmington at 1025 South South Street, Suite 500.

The information sessions in Wilmington are scheduled to be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, April 26.

According to a spokesperson with the Employment & Training Center, Amazon has a variety of positions with multiple shift options available.

That same week, information sessions will be held in Highland, Warren and Greene Counties at the OhioMeansJobs locations in Hillsboro, Lebanon and Xenia respectively.

The Highland County information session will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at OhioMeansJobs located at 1575 North High Street in Hillsboro.

The Warren County information session will be held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at OhioMeansJobs located at 300 East Silver Street in Lebanon.

Learn more at amazondelivers.jobs .

OhioMeansJobs in Wilmington offers a variety of services to the Clinton County community. It assists employers in finding and retaining employees, and provide job seekers with resources for job openings, applications, resumés, computer access and career research. It also provides assistance to under-employed workers in finding employment for self-sufficiency.

All services are provided at no cost to the customer.