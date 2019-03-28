Fire strikes Clarksville-area home

There were no reported injuries from a mid-afternoon house fire southwest of Clarksville in Warren County near the Clinton County line. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS responded, and received mutual aid from the Wilmington Fire Department & EMS as well as the Blanchester Marion Township Fire District. There was no immediate word what caused the blaze.

There were no reported injuries from a mid-afternoon house fire southwest of Clarksville in Warren County near the Clinton County line. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS responded, and received mutual aid from the Wilmington Fire Department & EMS as well as the Blanchester Marion Township Fire District. There was no immediate word what caused the blaze. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_fire-1.jpg There were no reported injuries from a mid-afternoon house fire southwest of Clarksville in Warren County near the Clinton County line. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS responded, and received mutual aid from the Wilmington Fire Department & EMS as well as the Blanchester Marion Township Fire District. There was no immediate word what caused the blaze. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal