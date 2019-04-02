Weyand named director of Clinton County Adult Probation Dept.

WILMINGTON — Former Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand has been hired to be the next director of the Supervision Department (aka Adult Probation Department) for Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Weyand will succeed Stephanie Blust who is leaving the post for an opportunity to run a new program in Brown County where she resides.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck on Tuesday praised Blust, saying she’s done a phenomenal job in terms of growing the supervision department, which included helping develop the local drug court named the You-Turn Recovery Docket.

“It [county Supervision Department] rivals any Supervision Department in the state,” said the judge.

So, although everybody is replaceable, some people are more difficult to replace than others, said Rudduck, who admitted he was really worried who might follow Blust as director.

The judge said he’s known Weyand since Weyand was a young Blanchester police officer, adding he has seen him grow both as a man and an officer.

“I always respected his integrity,” Rudduck said. “I think he’s done superb as police chief,” he added.

Rudduck likes that Weyand has a law enforcement background. And he also likes that Weyand understands that “substance abuse issues are health issues.” Weyand has that empathy, the judge said.

He’s very competent in writing grants, too, said Rudduck.

Weyand’s first day in the position will be April 15. Earlier this week, he indicated he is happy with the work appointment.

Weyand joined the Wilmington Police Department in 1996, and was promoted to police chief in 2012 following a tenure as assistant chief.

He retired as chief of police this year effective March 31, after having been placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 23.

In the wake of investigations of four current or recent Wilmington Police Department staff, Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced in January that Weyand was placed on administrative leave pending the outcomes of those investigations and a review of internal procedures at the police department.

There was no criminal investigation being conducted of the police chief, the mayor said.

