Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 25 and March 29, 2019:

• Stacie Haman, 42, of Worthington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 27, 2019 to March 27, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Haman must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective April 1, 2019. An O.V.I.-high test charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Kyle Huston, 26, of Martinsville, unauthorized use of property, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 210 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $125 court costs. Huston must pay restitution, have no contact with the victim, and write a letter of apology to them.

• Jalen Russell, 19, of London, two counts of reckless operation, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 26, 2019 to March 26, 2020, fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Both offenses were amended from an O.V.I. charge. Russell must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges including two counts of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, a no tail lights violation, turn signal violation and a prohibited turn charge were dismissed.

• Mark Harshman, 57, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Harshman must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Keyara Carpenter, 18, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Carpenter must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250. A marijuana possession charge and stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Aaron Moctezuma, 34, of Columbus, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Moctezuma must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An additional charge of O.V.I.-under the influence and a going 85 in a 70 mph speed zone charge were dismissed.

