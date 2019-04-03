Throwback Thursday: Children’s Orchestra

These are some highlights from the News Journal 55 years ago on April 4, 1964:

National headlines

• “Deepening coma falls over Gen. MacArthur;”

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Douglas MacArthur is in a coma which is ‘gradually deepening’, and other vital functions are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain, Army doctors announced today. The report came from Lt. Gen. Leonard D. Heaton, who said he was given an ‘ominous report’, but added that ‘miracles can always happen.’”

• “Khrushchev widens split with China communists”

“BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev has bitterly denounced the Red Chinese in the strongest indication yet that the ideological breach between Moscow and Peking is too wide to close.”

Local news

• “Two Port stores burglarized”

“PORT WILLIAM — Two local stores were broken into Friday night or early today and the burglaries are being investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Patrol. Stephens Hardware was entered after the burglar or burglars forced entrance in through a back door and window. They attempted, without success, to force open the office safe, breaking several of Stephens’ tools in the process.Tiring of this they made off with an unknown number of transistor radios, watches, tools and fishing tackle. Across the street, the Community Market was hit as burglars entered after forcing the lock on the rear door. Taken was various tools and cigarettes.”

• Dr. Harry Stuntz, 89, died. He was a “practicing physician in Sabina for more than 50 years.”

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Seven Days in May” with Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas; coming soon was “Lawrence of Arabia.”

• Local meetings held recently included the 4-H Tractor Club led by Kenneth Terrell; the Wilmington Flying Club with president Scott Smith; the organizational meeting of the Port-E-Quers held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Millard Ball, with Kenny Earley elected president; the Twin Pine Hustlers 4-H Club with president Jerry Dollar; and the Green Thumb 4-H Club with president Peggy Fawley.