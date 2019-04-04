Municipal court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 25 and March 29, 2019:

• Anthony McDaniel, 49, of Fairfield, failure to comply, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. McDaniel must write a letter of apology to the arresting deputy, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Driving privileges granted effective April 25, 2019.

• Angela Hartman, 30, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Matthew Nydick, 26, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Nydick must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and must commit no further offenses two years. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Cathy White, 40, of Washington Court House, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Fines and costs are suspended on the condition that White commit no further offenses for the rest of the year.

• Richard Smith, 28, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge and a driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Sadie Schum, 20, of Wilmington, domestic violence, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• John Gwin, 47, of Morrow, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dennis Miller, 61, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Lindsey Riehl, 33, of New Vienna, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ryan Daugherty, 22, of Manchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Curtis Gifford, 35, of Dayton, drug possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Seth Georges, 24, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Georges.

• Jeffrey Stevens, 21, of Sardinia, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Stevens.

• Khalid Lackings, 20, of marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Lackings.

• Evan Alini, 45, of Nashville, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Alini.

• Kendall Jones, 19, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Jones.

• Robert McBee, 30, of Blanchester, two counts of theft. Sentencing stayed.

