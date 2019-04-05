Ensure safety for all in road work zones

Spring signals the start of road construction season.

April 8-12 is Work Zone Safety Week and the State of Ohio urges you to take this message as a reminder to be aware of the orange barrels and to obey the speed limit in work zones.

Safety for both you and the construction worker is paramount. Recent statistics from the National Highway Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System show a 2 percent increase in total work zone fatalities and an increase in total work zone crashes from 668 to 710.

Do your part to ensure we all get home safely by slowing down, staying focused, and making sure your safety zone and barriers meet the industry standard.

Most work zone crashes are avoidable and we all share the responsibility for work zone safety.

Work Zone Safety is important all year-round. Remember to “Drive Like You Work Here.”

Let’s work together to make Ohio’s road projects safe for both drivers and workers by coming together and respecting the zone.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_road-closed.jpg