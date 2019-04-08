Posted on by

‘Vive la liberté!’ WWII veteran Lawson Adkins honored by government of France

WILMINGTON — A grateful nation bestowed its highest honor on a local World War II veteran at a ceremony Saturday morning at Ohio Living Cape May.

Lawson Adkins — surrounded as well by grateful family, friends and veterans — was awarded the French Legion of Honor by the government of France and its representative, Guillaume Lacroix, Consul General of France for the Midwest.

“We are here to honor a true American hero, and also a French hero,” said Lccroix. “It is not only me who says this, it is the French president.” He added that the French government was honoring Adkins “for his service, for the exceptional deeds he accomplished for our people, and for our freedom, and for our democracy.

“The Legion of Honor is a big deal,” Lacroix added.

He also made it clear on behalf of his nation that, “We want to thank all men and women who served in World War I and World War II, who by serving their country, saved my country.”

Adkins’ grandson spoke on behalf of the large family contingent that attended, recognizing Lawson’s devotion to his family as well as to the communities in which he has lived and his service to veterans throughout his lifetime.

Paul Butler, local veteran and good friend of Lawson Adkins, shared stories and biographical highlights of Adkins’ life, many of which Butler shared recently in a feature story in the News Journal.

Lacroix also added that he’d enjoyed his stay in Wilmington, praising the people of Wilmington, the General Denver Hotel — “a treasure” — while giving a nod to the upcoming music-packed summer in his statement that, “Wilmington rocks.”

