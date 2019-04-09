Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington, April 3. Critical: Hamburger was 115°F in holding unit, hot dog was 118°F in holding unit (Must be held hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth.) Relish was 47°F and onions were 51°F in condiment holder on ice. (All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or colder.)

There is no soap available at the hand sink in kitchen. Employee wrapping burgers on service counter by bar. All food must be prepared/wrapped/served out of kitchen area. Gold items stored in room with refrigerator. True 2-door refrigerator not working. Non-food equipment in kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. May 1.

• Streber’s Market, 299 W. South St., New Vienna, March 27. Follow-up #2. Lids missing on dumpster. Work order placed with Rumpke March 27 at time of visit. Grab-and-go cooler lights nonworking; waiting on parts. Old check lanes, deli cases, shelves, etc. stored outside next to building. Premise shall be free of unnecessary/unused storage items that could harbor pests. At time of visit, one employee handling food in deli department without hair restraint.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, March 22. Follow-up #2. Mouse droppings found in dry stock room. Person in charge indicated will remove all product off floor (soda, etc.) and sweep and mop. Hand-dip ice cream freezer stored in employee bathroom. Person in charge stated person will pick up equipment by second week of April.

Follow-up: April 12.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, April 2. Complaint. Received complaint regarding under-cooked quarter-pound hamburgers. Manager cooked patty for me just like they would for order. Removed from grill; temperature was 185°F. Asked him to cut patty in half and it was done all the way through. Discussed checking temperatures.

Employee on make line with facial hair and no restraint. Employee cooking hamburgers had visor pulled down with hair out over it.

• J&D’s Market, 5205 SR 22/3, Wilmington, March 22. Follow-up. Level 2 certified food protection manager unavailable. All other violations corrected. Thanks for cooperation.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, March 27. Follow-up. Critical: Cakes in retail freezer missing labels with name of item, ingredients (allergens), place of business and quantity of contents. Person in charge stated labels are ordered and on backorder until first week of April. All other violations corrected. Thank you.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, March 27. Follow-up. String used as repair for handles on reach-in cooler. All other violations corrected. Thank you.

• Save-A-Lot, 953 Cherry St., Blanchester, April 2. Follow-up. Facility closing for good on April 6. No repairs being made.

• Family Dollar, 105 E. Main St., Clarksville, April 3. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• The Fishing Pole Bait Shop, 5071 SR 350 W., Clarksville, April 3. No violations at this time. Thank you.

• Aldi, 1801 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 3. No concerns at time of visit.

