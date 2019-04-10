3 free naloxone training sessions set

Free naloxone training for community members will soon be offered to community members:

• 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

• 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Sabina United Methodist Church, 61 W. Elm St., Sabina

• 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Hope Warriors — The eXchange, 203 S. Wright St., Blanchester

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication that can block the effects of opioids and reverse an overdose.

Learn how to recognize an overdose and to administer naloxone.

Participants will receive a take-home naloxone kit free of charge provided by Project DAWN.

Please RSVP to Barbara Adams Marin, Prevention Supervisor, at bmarin@solutionsccrc.org or at 937-383-4441, ext. 116.

The event is sponsored by Solutions Community Counseling and Recovery Centers, Clinton County Health District and Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties.