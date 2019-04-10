Throwback Thursday: Antique Power Club

These are some highlights from the News Journal 90 years ago on April 11, 1929:

National headlines

“American soldiers are ready; 1,500 prepared to proceed to Arizona and New Mexico border points; Lindy ‘disappears’ again”

“MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new plot to assassinate former President Calles, the second within recent weeks, was reported today. … The plan was to mine the rails at a point in Jalisco over which the former Mexican president must pass as he traveled from Chihuahua to Mazatlan on the west coast and blow up his train.

Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh landed at the Meridian (Miss.) airport at 9:15 a.m. today, from Brownsville Texas. … Informed at Brownsville that his many hours’ delay in arriving there from Mexico City had caused some anxiety for his safety, Col. Lindbergh dropped the hint that his whereabouts probably would not be known for two or three days. ‘But that won’t be a sign anything is wrong,’ he said.”

Locally

“‘Honor Bright’ is the title of the Wilmington High School junior play” featuring Anna Vandervort, William Davis, Lyndel Wallingford, Carl Bowman, Paul Hartman, Mary Virginia Lacy, Mary Terrell, Louise Tillinghast, Frances Middleton, Elsie Vandervort, Mason Dunlap, Charles Stratton, Laurence Fox, Horace Smith and Wendell Hadley.

“The Cuba high school will present the play, ‘At the End of the Rainbow’ in the school auditorium Thursday night. The funds derived from admission will be used to replenish the school library.” The “cast of characters” included Robert Preston, Russell Faris, Douglas Brown, Edgar Heeg, Dick Preston, Morris Wilson, and Stanley Palmer.

Adams Township High School was presenting the annual senior class play “The House of a Thousand Thrills.”

The Lamax Theatre in Wilmington was showing “The Glorious Trail” starring Ken Maynard; a “mighty epic of the West tells the thrill-packed story of the first cross-country telegraph. … One of Ken Maynard’s greatest contributions to the screen.” Also showing was “The Collegians in Basket Ball.” Admission prices: 10 cents and 20 cents.

A “Big Dance” in Leesburg featuring music by Krug’s Ohioans was advertised.

Gideon C. Conger, 74, was “claimed by death”on the Henry Miars farm on Center Road “from the effects of a stroke of apoplexy.”

A Vernon Township man and woman pled guilty in front of Justice of the Peace W.I. Stewart to stealing 20 chickens from Charles Rinehart.

“FOR SALE: Bulk garden & flower seeds now ready at Moores & Swindler Greenhouse” on West Locust Street. “Yes, we also have Hotkaps.”