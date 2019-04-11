Next Rombach Avenue project public meeting set for April 18

WILMINGTON – A second public meeting to discuss proposed improvements along the Rombach Avenue Corridor will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18 in the Robert Moyer Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

The City of Wilmington is in the planning stage of designing roadway improvements along Rombach Avenue. To better serve the needs of the public, the city is soliciting feedback regarding the proposed roadway project.

The purpose of the meeting is for the City of Wilmington to collect feedback from interested citizens and business owners regarding their concerns and desires for Rombach Avenue. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the project with key staff.

Also, attendees are encouraged to submit their comments in writing via a comment sheet that each attendee will receive at the meeting.

If you are not able to attend but would still like to provide your input regarding future improvements on Rombach Avenue, you can obtain a survey form by contacting the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509 or by email at publicservice@wilmingtonoh.org. The survey is also available online on the Municipal Services page of the City of Wilmington website https://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/ or go directly to: http://bit.ly/2UMjyMR .

The comment period ends at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 19.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_Wilmington-new-logo-5.jpg