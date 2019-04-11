Authorities: Ohio worker dies when trench collapses

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a trench where a worker was replacing culverts in an Ohio city collapsed, and the worker has died.

The Marysville Fire Division said crews responded to the collapse around 12:30 p.m. Monday and found co-workers trying to dig 34-year-old Christopher McDonald out of a 20-foot trench. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley said the Muskingum County man was the only one in the trench when it collapsed.

Authorities said McDonald was working to relocate a waterline.

The Marysville death came just days after 43-year-old Dalbert Burton, of Laura, died in another trench collapse at a home construction site in Greene County’s Sugarcreek Township.

An area resident found Burton trapped at the bottom of a 14-foot trench Saturday.

Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating both collapses.