Hadden Sayers Band set for Murphy

WILMINGTON — The Hadden Sayers Blues Band will return to the Murphy Theatre for a special full-band show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
The Blues Foundation Acoustic Artist-of-the-Year nominee was born in Nacogdoches and raised on a steady diet of Texas roots and blues music.
Millions of miles of touring the world and nine albums in, Sayers’ rise has been anything but meteoric — it’s been a consistent and steady ascent to a level of expertise that few achieve.
The Hadden Sayers Band loves rockin’ the Murphy Theatre and can’t wait to return to share a night here with their fans and friends.
Get your advance tickets and reserve your seat now; call the Murphy Theatre at 937-382-3643, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or go to the Murphy Theatre’s Facebook page.