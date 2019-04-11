Hadden Sayers Band set for Murphy

WILMINGTON — The Hadden Sayers Blues Band will return to the Murphy Theatre for a special full-band show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

The Blues Foundation Acoustic Artist-of-the-Year nominee was born in Nacogdoches and raised on a steady diet of Texas roots and blues music.

Millions of miles of touring the world and nine albums in, Sayers’ rise has been anything but meteoric — it’s been a consistent and steady ascent to a level of expertise that few achieve.

The Hadden Sayers Band loves rockin’ the Murphy Theatre and can’t wait to return to share a night here with their fans and friends.

Get your advance tickets and reserve your seat now; call the Murphy Theatre at 937-382-3643, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or go to the Murphy Theatre’s Facebook page.

Hadden Sayers has become a Murphy Theatre favorite, whether solo, with his band or as part of Phil Dirt & the Dozers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_hadden-and-band.jpg Hadden Sayers has become a Murphy Theatre favorite, whether solo, with his band or as part of Phil Dirt & the Dozers. Courtesy photo